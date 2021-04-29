What is the release date of Gotham Knights?

The Batman family is full of memorable and popular supporting characters, and they’re due to get the spotlight in Gotham Knights. Batman: Arkham Origins developer WB Games Montréal is developing a two-player cooperative online action game, featuring four known sidekicks of Batman as the playable cast: Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood. But when will players get their hands on these characters and their unique movesets?

When DC and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment first unveiled Gotham Knights in the late summer of 2020, the action game had a target release window of 2021. Unfortunately for Batman fans, the Gotham Knights social media team announced in March 2021 that the title will now release in 2022; the team did not detail any precise window within that year.

Even with the lineage of WB Games Montreal working on Gotham Knights, and a set-up similar to the ending of Rocksteady’s Arkham Knight, this title is not a part of the Arkham games continuity. The cast of the game features new interpretations of the classic characters, all with new voice actors. Even so, the combat system of Gotham Knights should be quite familiar to fans of the Batman Arkham series, as it is described as a redesign of the Arkham style of gameplay.

Seeing how Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is meant for a 2022 release, it would be unusual if Gotham Knights released too close to that title, which is actually set in the Arkham continuity. This guide will update when Gotham Knights receives a more precise release window.