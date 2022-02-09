When is the release date for Portal Companion Collection?

Portal and Portal 2 are coming to Nintendo Switch as a bundle in Portal Companion Collection. The collection was revealed during February 2022’s Nintendo direct showcase, giving fans a glimpse at how good the Portal franchise can still look, even on Nintendo’s hybrid platform. This guide explains when Portal Companion Collection releases, so you know when you can take part in the experiments all over again.

Portal Companion Collection is slated to release for Nintendo Switch in 2022. There’s no confirmed release date at the time of writing, meaning that the games could drop at any time. However, they’ll likely release later in the year, around summer or fall.

The game will feature online and couch co-op with splitscreen. This is an unprecedented level of accessibility for the games, which have traditionally only been available in co-op online. Switch fans are the perfect audience for this due to the nature of Joy-Cons and the ease with which you can instantly add another player to a game.

The Portal games revolve around a unique device that generates portals. You’re given a series of tests to run through using this portal gun that require you to place portals to move forward strategically. However, there’s a sinister threat lurking in the background, making the voice that’s leading you through each experiment seem much more terrifying than it should.