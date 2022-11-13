When is the release date for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie? FNAF movie release date

Five Nights at Freddy’s has grown since it first started as a stand-alone video game. It is now one of the most well known games in the horror genre, with several sequels, spin-offs, and games created by fans. The series has also expanded into non-video game media, which includes graphic novels and books. A film was also being considered at one point, though it was plagued by delays.

Despite the troubles with the film’s release, efforts have been made to continue with the project. The film is still in development, with updates slowly flowing in. While it is great to see the movie gain momentum, a release date hasn’t been discussed in these updates. Is there a planned release date for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, and if there is one, when will it be released?

There hasn’t been a release date announced for the Five Nights at Freddy movie as of current writing. Updates have been showing us work in the background, but filming for the movie isn’t expected to start until early 2023. The film is currently in pre-production and will begin principal photography at that time.

Jason Blum, the producer of the movie, tweeted in early October that filming would begin in February 2023. This came along with the news that Emma Tammi is the new director. The animatronics for the movie would be designed by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

#jimhensoncreatureshop is working on our animatronics



Emma Tammi is our director



Filming on #FNAF starts in February 2023. Boom. — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) October 5, 2022

With filming just beginning to take place, it’s unlikely that the movie’s release date will be coming anytime soon. It is better than hearing the movie running into more delays, but it does mean that any release date announcements will not be in the news for a long time. Thankfully, work on the film seems to be proceeding smoothly, without any delays or problems appearing as it did in previous years. A release date for the film should be coming in the future, and fans will be waiting for the news when it does appear.