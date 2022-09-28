When is the release date for Wild Hearts? Answered

Wild Hearts is a joint production from EA and Koei Tecmo, specifically the Japanese publisher’s studio Omega Force, which develops Dynasty Warriors. The new game looks like a combination of that franchise and Monster Hunter, and it’s coming next year.

What are Wild Hearts’ release date and platforms?

Wild Hearts just got its reveal trailer (above), but it’s only a few months away from launch. Wild Hearts will release on February 17, 2023 — which actually sandwiches it right between Like A Dragon: Isshin and Octopath Traveler II. The game will carry the increasingly common $69.99 USD price tag, and it’s coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

Last-gen consoles are left out, but it’s nice that PC players aren’t relegated to a single storefront. Beyond that, we know that Wild Hearts will support full crossplay across all those platforms. That’s great news, considering the game will let you play with up to two other friends in co-op.

What kind of game is Wild Hearts?

Of course, you’re probably wondering what you and your friends will actually be doing during that co-op. As mentioned before, Wild Hearts takes cues from both the Monster Hunter and Dynasty Warriors franchises, pitting you and your pals against mighty mythological monsters. We’ve seen a big stone ape, a dire wolf with ice attacks, and even a giant boar with the power to summon vines out of the earth.

There’s an elemental tinge to the monsters, but there’s also a big dose of steampunk in the game. In addition to using Dynasty Warriors-like combat to battle these beasts, players have lots of cool-looking ancient tech at their disposal. The reveal trailer showed off a large explosive device, giant ropes that could bind monsters, and even a helicopter-like gadget that let players hover over the battlefield.