When is the release date Like a Dragon 8? Answered

Like a Dragon 8 was officially announced during the RGG Summit on September 14. Fans were treated to a small trailer, showing off Kiryu and Ichiban walking through Kamurocho together while familiar voices play in the background. Very little was revealed during the trailer or the conference itself, as everyone was very close-lipped about what was going to happen in the game.

What we do know is that Kiryu and Ichiban will both be the protagonist in Like a Dragon 8. So it’s likely that story will switch from one protagonist to the other, just like how it was done in Yakuza 0 when it changed from Kiryu to Majima. Other information that we learned was that Like a Dragon 8 will keep the turn-based RPG gameplay that 7 had and that Kiryu will have his own party. One question that anticipated fans are wondering though is: what is the release date for Like a Dragon 8?

When is the release date for Like a Dragon 8?

Like a Dragon 8 will be released sometime in early 2024 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. During the conference, the executive producer of RGG Studio Masayoshi Yokoyama even admitted that the game is far away but he wanted to announce it to create some anticipation for the title. The reason for the far-off release date is that the game is still in development, even though the leak from earlier this year may have given fans a different impression. Things like voice lines still have to be completed. The other reason for the release date being so far away is that this entry will be the biggest game in the series to date, so the team wants to make sure everything is perfect before they send it off to market.