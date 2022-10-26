When is the release date of Age of Empires IV for Xbox? Answered

For the 25th anniversary of the Age of Empires series, the AoE team decided to host a live stream showcasing the features of the upcoming Age of Mythology: Retold. The team also played some Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition and answered one of the most important questions fans have been asking for a while now: When is Age of Empires IV coming to the Xbox consoles? Right at the start of the stream, fans finally got the answer they were looking for. We now know the potential release date for Age of Empires 4 on the Xbox consoles.

Related: Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition expansion Knights of the Mediterranean revealed

What is the Age of Empires 4 Xbox release date?

During the 25th anniversary of the AoE series, we finally learned that the release date for Age of Empires IV on the Xbox consoles will be later, in 2023. There is no exact date at the moment besides the year. However, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition is coming to the Xbox consoles in January, and fans can eagerly expect Age of Empires IV to follow afterward.

What are the new features in Age of Empires IV for Xbox?

Though we have yet to determine the exact date and time the AoE 4 will come to the Xbox consoles, we do know some details surrounding the extra resources players will get for this version. The first thing Xbox players should know is that they will get a special tutorial to understand exactly how the game works with a controller.

The Age of Empires team has also given Xbox users a chance to use a keyboard and mouse at any time and the possibility to join their fellow PC friends in multiplayer, cross-platform. There isn’t much more information on the Xbox version at the moment, but we will update you when more news comes out.