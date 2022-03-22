When is the release date of Disney Mirrorverse?

Action RPG Disney Mirrorverse will be released soon for everyone around the world, including the United States. After years of waiting, Mulan, Oogie Boogie, and many other Disney characters will be fighting together in Disney Mirrorverse. Here’s when you can get your hands on this mobile title.

Disney Mirrorverse will be launching as a free-to-play title on June 23 for Android and iOS users. You can now pre-register for access to the game on both the App Store and Google Play Store. If you do, you’ll gain an exclusive avatar when the game releases. Android users will gain the Stellar Mirror avatar, while iOS players will gain the substantially better golden Mickey Mouse avatar.

Milestone rewards have been added to the pre-registration campaign as well. If the developer Kabam receives this many registrations in the list, they will receive:

50,000 = 5,000 gold

100,000 = Major Energy Recharge

250,000 = 50 Orbs

500,000 = T1 Diamond

1,000,000 = Stellar Crystal

However, the game has already been in beta in select areas around the world. For example, those in Canada can play Disney Mirrorverse right now.

Currently, there are a lot of characters you can unlock in Disney Mirrorverse. There are over 40 in the roster, which includes Hercules, Big Hero 6‘s Hiro Hamada and Baymax, Tangled‘s Rapunzel, Mickey Mouse himself, Pixar’s Mr. Incredible, and Sleeping Beauty‘s Maleficent among many others.