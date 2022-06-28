When is the release date of Nier: Automata The End of Yorha Edition?

Nier: Automata is one of the most beloved action RPGs in history, giving players much more in terms of length, action, and story than they ever bargained for. The game is now coming to Nintendo Switch as Nier: Automata The End of Yorha Edition. This guide explains when Nier: Automata will be released on Switch and what new content to expect from it.

When will Nier: Automata The End of Yorha Edition be released?

Nier: Automata The End of Yorha Edition will be released for Nintendo Switch on October 6. It was announced during the Nintendo Direct Mini in June 2022, marking yet another big name title from major consoles that’s making the transition to Nintendo’s hybrid platform. Much like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, it appears the developer has found a way to shrink the game’s file sizes without compromising too much on the visual fidelity of the overall experience.

In Nier: Automata The End of Yorha Edition, players take on the role of two androids sent to Earth in the distant future. The planet has become overrun by machines, none of which, you are told, are friendly. However, after smashing your way through hordes of them and completing the game, you feel that’s not entirely true. You’re then tasked with restarting the game several times to see every part of the story and unlock the final secret ending, which is one of the most unique in recent memory.

What’s new in Nier: Automata The End of Yorha Edition?

Nier: Automata The End of Yorha Edition will feature everything from Nier: Automata, including all previously released costumes and bonus missions. However, the Nintendo Switch version will also include exclusive costumes that have never been seen before. These will only be available to those who play the game on Nintendo Switch, giving even hardcore fans of the game a reason to try it out.