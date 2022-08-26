When is the release date of Sifu’s Summer Update?

Earlier this year, Slowcap’s Sifu took the world by storm, selling over one million copies in its first three weeks on the market. Close to launch, the team revealed that the game would get several free content updates over the course of the year. In the Spring, fans got a nice teaser, but the Summer Update is the one that’s bringing new gameplay modifiers, a new scoring system, and some snazzy new outfits. So, when can players get their hands on Sifu’s Summer Update? Let’s take a look.

What is the release date for the Summer Update in Sifu?

Fortunately, players don’t have a long wait ahead of them. On August 26, Slocap announced that the Summer Update would hit on August 31. As with the Spring content, this update will be free if you own the game. The biggest highlight of the new update is the slew of new modifiers.

These modifiers allow you to tune the game’s difficulty up and down. Some examples of what this looks like are infinite health and unbreakable weapons to decrease the difficulty, while hardcore runs and no weapons mode will elevate that difficulty through the roof. These should provide nearly every type of player with exactly what they’re looking for. If you’ve been struggling with the difficulty, now that shouldn’t be as much of a problem. If you need an even stronger challenge, this will facilitate that.

On top of the modifiers, Sifu’s Summer Update introduces a new scoring system that scores how well you flow through each combat encounter. This will give players who can flawlessly take down enemies without taking damage themselves a “score worth flaunting.” Then, there are a few new outfits you can equip, one of which gives your character a hat that falls off if you take a hit. Making it through an entire run with it still on will be an accomplishment on its own.