When is the release date of the TMNT Cowabunga Collection? Answered

Shredder’s Revenge isn’t the only Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game of the summer. The TMNT Cowabunga Collection brings a baker’s dozen of their games together in one package. If that sounds good to you, then read on to learn about the release date and what new features have been fitted to the retro re-releases.

TMNT Cowabunga Collection — release date and platforms

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection launches on August 30, and it’s coming to every modern platform. You can grab the collection on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. While you have plenty of options as to where to play the games, note that unlike with Shredder’s Revenge, cross-play has not been announced here. However, there will be online multiplayer in some of the specific titles.

TMNT Cowabunga Collection — all games and features

Online multiplayer, well as regular couch co-op, is a focal point of these re-releases. They’ve been updated with ability to save and rewind anytime, as well as custom button mapping. You’ll also get access to behind-the-scenes and legacy media content. There are 13 total games in the Cowabunga Collection, originally released for arcades, NES, SNES, Genesis, and Game Boy. The full list is as follows.