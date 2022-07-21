When is the release date of the TMNT Cowabunga Collection? Answered
Better order your pizzas now.
Shredder’s Revenge isn’t the only Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game of the summer. The TMNT Cowabunga Collection brings a baker’s dozen of their games together in one package. If that sounds good to you, then read on to learn about the release date and what new features have been fitted to the retro re-releases.
Related: Does Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge have crossplay? Answered
TMNT Cowabunga Collection — release date and platforms
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection launches on August 30, and it’s coming to every modern platform. You can grab the collection on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. While you have plenty of options as to where to play the games, note that unlike with Shredder’s Revenge, cross-play has not been announced here. However, there will be online multiplayer in some of the specific titles.
TMNT Cowabunga Collection — all games and features
Online multiplayer, well as regular couch co-op, is a focal point of these re-releases. They’ve been updated with ability to save and rewind anytime, as well as custom button mapping. You’ll also get access to behind-the-scenes and legacy media content. There are 13 total games in the Cowabunga Collection, originally released for arcades, NES, SNES, Genesis, and Game Boy. The full list is as follows.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) [includes online multiplayer]
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) [includes online multiplayer]
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (N)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (N)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (N)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (N)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (SN)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (SN) [includes online multiplayer]
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (SG) [includes online multiplayer]
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (SG)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (GB)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (GB)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (GB)