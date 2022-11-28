When is the release time for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight in all regions?

World of Warcraft is about to soar to new heights with the arrival of the Dragonflight expansion. Players have been eagerly awaiting this new adventure after the lackluster Shadowlands expansion. It remains to be seen if Blizzard can fully deliver or not, but they are once again kicking off the expansion launch at the same time all over the world. So just when can players log on and set out for the Dragon Isles?

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight release time

Image via Activision Blizzard

The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion goes live in all regions at 3 PM PT. Here are the local times for each time zone globally:

North America: 3 PM PT – Nov 28 4 PM MT – Nov 28 5 PM CT – Nov 28 6 PM ET – Nov 28

Europe: 11 PM GMT – Nov 28 12 AM CET – Nov 29 1 AM EET – Nov 29

Taiwan: 7 AM CST -Nov 29

Korea: 8 AM KST – Nov 29

Australia: 10 AM AEDT – Nov 29

World of Warcraft’s past global launches

Players might have to deal with unexpected troubles during the launch of Dragonflight. While most expansions release to no issues on smaller populated servers, those playing on high population servers can expect a lot of downtime and waiting in queues.

Those looking to dive in immediately can already download the expansion data through the Battle.net app. When the expansion goes live, players will just immediately be able to fly to their capital city’s respective docks to board the boat to the Dragon Isles.

Related: New World of Warcraft: Dragonflight cinematic capitalizes on dragon-riding spectacle to create expansion hype

There is a variety of different ways to monitor server status during the launch. Fans can also access an exclusive Fel Drake mount from the latest Twitch drop that goes live when the expansion launches.