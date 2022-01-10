When will home world transfer be available in Final Fantasy XIV?

A handful of features have been placed on pause in Final Fantasy XIV following the release of the game’s expansion, Endwalker. Many players returned to the game all at once to try out the new content, check out the diverse environments, and wrap up the MMO’s decade-long story. The positive response and massive player count caused so many queue issues, Square-Enix had to stop selling the game digitally, and you can’t transfer world servers to join friends in other data centers. Here’s what you need to know about when home world transfer will be available in Final Fantasy XIV.

We don’t have too much information similar to when the game will return to digital storefronts. Initially, when Endwalker released at the beginning of December 2021, the Final Fantasy XIV team said home world transfer would return quickly. However, as queue times continued to pile on and more players jumped into the game, it became widely apparent that was not going to be the case, and the home world transfer has been pushed back indefinitely.

We imagine that once digital sales return, home world transfer won’t be far behind. We could even see this service turned back on before Final Fantasy XIV does storefronts. For now, we’re waiting for further updates from the Square Enix team regarding what will be happening with the game as we receive more patches.