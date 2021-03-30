Where to catch fish at Camp Cod, Lake Canoe, or Stealthy Stronghold in Fortnite

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 3 is to catch some fish at Camp Cod, Lake Canoes, or Stealthy Stronghold. Only one of these is a named location that is marked on the map. In this guide, we will show you the best places to go fishing at all three.

Straight off the bat, we will say that Stealthy Stronghold is the worst place, as it tends to be pretty busy with other players. If you prefer a quiet start, one of the other two spots will be better for you.

Camp Cod

Camp Cod can be found on the very south side of the island. This much smaller island sports some docks on the east side where you can always find a fishing rod.

Lake Canoe

Lake Canoe is located to the southwest of Dirty Docks. There are fishing rods all over this area, found on every side of the small lake.

Stealthy Stronghold

Stealthy Stronghold is found on the north side of the map, and the best place to fish is near the northern wall. There is a small group of buildings here that will have some fishing rods.

Now that you know the best places to fish a Camp Cod, Lake Canoe, and Stealthy Stronghold, you can find the rest of the Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 3 challenges below:

Fly 20 meters with a chicken

Hunt chickens

Catch fish at Camp Cod, Lake Canoe, or Stealthy Stronghold

Deal damage with shotguns

Get headshots with rifles

Deal damage within 20 meters using a pistol or revolver

Eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart

Forage colored eggs hidden around the map

