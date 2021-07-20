Where to collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 7 is to collect some records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs. Players will need to track down vinyl records for this challenge, and we can show you where to find them.

All you need to do is run up to the record boxes shows below, then interact with them to grab the record. You only need to get two records in total, so can easily finish this one up in just one of the locations, with Pleasant Park being the best one to visit.

Pleasant Park

Record #1

Can be found inside the left side of the front door of the second house on the left as you enter the town from Boney Burbs.

Record #2

Can be found in the house at the end of the street that runs along the left of the soccer field as you enter the town.

You can find the rest of this week’s challenges and quests below:

Week 7 Legendary Quests

Construct a wooden hatchery (0/1) – 45000 XP

Mark an Alien Egg (0/1) – 30000 XP

Collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs (0/2) – 30000 XP

Stoke campfires near different hatcheries (0/2) – 30000 XP

Collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row (0/2) – 30000 XP

Week 7 Epic Quests