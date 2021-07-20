Where to collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 7 is to collect some records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs. Players will need to track down vinyl records for this challenge, and we can show you where to find them.
All you need to do is run up to the record boxes shows below, then interact with them to grab the record. You only need to get two records in total, so can easily finish this one up in just one of the locations, with Pleasant Park being the best one to visit.
Pleasant Park
Record #1
Can be found inside the left side of the front door of the second house on the left as you enter the town from Boney Burbs.
Record #2
Can be found in the house at the end of the street that runs along the left of the soccer field as you enter the town.
Record #3
Record #4
You can find the rest of this week’s challenges and quests below:
Week 7 Legendary Quests
- Construct a wooden hatchery (0/1) – 45000 XP
- Mark an Alien Egg (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs (0/2) – 30000 XP
- Stoke campfires near different hatcheries (0/2) – 30000 XP
- Collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row (0/2) – 30000 XP
Week 7 Epic Quests
- Use the Recon Scanner to spot an enemy player (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Visit Misty Meadows, Catty Corner, and Camp Cod in a single match (0/3) – 30000 XP
- Search ammo boxes (0/5) – 30000 XP
- Defeat Riot (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Reach top speed in a Whiplash (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Drive a Whiplash through the storm (01) – 30000 XP
- Complete Whiplash time trials (0/1) – 30000 XP