Where Did Brite Bomber Go in LEGO Fortnite? [Brite Bomber Location]

The Brite Bomber is a helpful guide when you first arrive in LEGO Fortnite, giving you small tips and tricks to make your journey easier as you begin your initial steps in this LEGO world. However, Brite Bomber does disappear at some point, and her location is a mystery.

We were able to find Brite Bomber later in the game as we progressed through our LEGO Fortnite world. After you get the basic understanding of the game down, she’s proud of your progress, but she is needed elsewhere in the game. Here’s what you need to know about where Brite Bomber goes in LEGO Fortnite.

Where is Brite Bomber in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Brite Bomber walks around the map after you’ve gone through a lot of the basics in LEGO Fortnite. She doesn’t feel that you need any more of her help, and eventually, she starts walking off, exploring the rest of your LEGO World, and she might return to you if she crosses your path again.

While exploring our base’s exterior, I found the Brite Bomber wandering around next to the gate. She had a casual greeting about exploring the world but said she was needed elsewhere. It looks like the Brite Bomber needs to help others in your LEGO Fortnite world, but she was likely to return at an unknown time. She doesn’t stick around to help you with every crafting station you unlock, or when you get fast travel.

We’ll likely see Brite Bomber when LEGO Fortnite comes out with larger updates, likely adding regions, and more crafting recipes for you to unlock in your world. The Brite Bomber hasn’t gone far, but she can’t offer any more advice to you, and thus her location continues to move as she walks around.

Did Brite Bomber disappear in LEGO Fortnite?

We can confirm that no, the Brite Bomber did not disappear in your LEGO Fortnite world. She is presently exploring the entire area, searching high and low for those she can help in your world.

If you encounter her in the wild, be sure to say hello, but she won’t offer to join your village or come back with you. She’ll say that the two of you will meet again in the future. She’s a nomad who seeks out others that she can help while in your LEGO Fortnite world, and she’s not afraid to get her hands dirty if you’re in trouble. I’ve only seen her in the Grasslands biome right now, but she might be in other locations, such as the Desert or Snowy Mountains, which are much more dangerous.