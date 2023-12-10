How to Fast Travel in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite throws players into vast, procedurally generated worlds filled to the brim with biomes to explore and resources to collect. Players must then bring those resources together to build a village, which is why a fast travel feature would really help.

Almost every open world game has a fast travel system for a reason. Players tire of exploring the vast open worlds they initially want to see every corner of. Running across the map becomes a chore instead of a joy, and all players want to do is teleport to help them get to the good stuff. A survival crafting game where the main goal is to upgrade a village, like LEGO Fortnite, should have a standard fast travel system. Instead, it’s got a slightly complex one that puts the onus on the player.

Can You Fast Travel in LEGO Fortnite?

No, there’s no fast travel system in LEGO Fortnite at the time of writing. While this could change in the future, we’re hesitant to say it definitely will because it could ruin the flow of gameplay. After all, the beauty of what makes LEGO Fortnite so immersive for us is that no matter how well-prepared we are, we could still die miles away from our village and end up losing those important resources, respawn at our village, and be forced to set out with nothing to collect them.

How to Make Travel Faster in LEGO Fortnite

There are many ways to make travel faster in LEGO Fortnite. The easiest is to craft a Glider so players can soar gracefully from the top of mountains or hills as they travel. If players want to cover long distances in relative safety, then they can combine a Button with Thrusters and Balloons on a platform to create a vehicle.

There’s no set blueprint for this type of vehicle. Most players create one eventually out of curiosity, similar to how players used the building mechanics in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Provided the Balloons hold the platform with Thrusters on in the air, and the Button turns the Thrusters on and shoots everything in the right direction, players will travel faster.

The only disadvantage to this faster travel system is that players must destroy the Balloons carefully after shitting down the Thrusters if they want to land. They will need to rebuild the vehicle from scratch if they want to be able to travel back the way they came. For us, it’s easier to run and walk the miles.