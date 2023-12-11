All Crafting Stations In LEGO Fortnite & What They Do: Machinery Building Guide

Crafting is the ultimate goal of the game in LEGO Fortnite, whether it be crafting to build up the village or crafting for weapons to go explore the map. With so much crafting that needs to be done, it can get hard to keep track of it all.

LEGO Fortnite is the newest sandbox addition to the Fortnite franchise, with mechanics reminiscent of Minecraft. The crafting opportunities are massive, with more crafting stations being unlocked as players discover more materials to work with. Each crafting station discovered is necessary to unlock another station later in the game, making it necessary to build all crafting stations. Here are all the crafting stations, how to make them, and what they are used for.

Crafting Bench

The Crafting Bench is the centerpiece of stations in LEGO Fortnite. It is the first station players will make and is the station where tools, weapons, health items, and defense items will be crafted. This is the only station that will require leveling up to gain higher-quality items. Players will not be able to progress in the game without leveling up the Crafting Bench and obtaining better tools, making this station the most important one. Each time a player levels up the Crafting Bench, the station will require more rare materials.

Players will need 3 Wood and 5 Granite to build the Crafting Bench.

Lumbermill

The Lumbermill is exactly what players think it is. This station will create different wood products that are needed to build different tools in the game. Those two wood products are Planks and Rods. Planks are used for building supplies, while the rods are quintessential for weapons. These will also be used to create more crafting stations and other building materials.

Players will need 8 Wood and 15 Granite to build the Lumbermill.

Grill

Players will acquire the recipe to build a Grill early in the game, and it is the first cooking station that players are introduced to. This will craft food that will give more health and fight off larger amounts of hunger instead of the raw food materials that can be foraged. Food items will be imperative once players increase their health levels and start exploring farther away from their village. Here players can cook meat, corn, eggs, and burgers.

Players will need 30 Granite to build the Grill.

Spinning Wheel

The Spinning Wheel is an important station that will create threads and rope. It will provide products such as cords and drawstrings that will be used for long-range weapons. These will be an invaluable resource for later in the game as enemies get stronger the more players explore. Items such as wool, silk, and vines are all materials used at the Spinning Wheel.

Players will need 8 Planks, 5 Wooden Rods, 5 Wood, and 5 Wolf Claws to build the Spinning Wheel.

Stone Breaker

The Stone Breaker is the station where raw stone materials turn into specific stone slabs for crafting select items. Materials used here are Granite, Marble, and Obsidian. Different stone slabs will be used to make select crafting stations as well, making it impossible to unlock other crafting stations without this station.

Players will need 20 Knotroot and 25 Marble to build the Stone Breaker.

Grain Mill

This is the second food station players will unlock in the game. Although players won’t be making food products to consume, they will be able to make flour for cooking and different types of seeds for growing crops. Some seeds that can be made with the Grain Mill are Pumpkin Seeds, Raspberry Seeds, and Snowberry Seeds.

Players will need 20 Knotroot Rods, 20 Granite Slabs, and 3 Shells to build the Grain Mill.

Juicer

The Juicer is the next food station that will make consumable products to aid the player’s explorations. Here, as the name suggests, players will be able to make different juices and drinks from crop and animal products to create different drinks that will have specific effects. The Snowberry Shake, made with Snow Berry and Milk, will give characters health and temporary heat resistance.

Players will need 8 Planks, 8 Marble Slabs, and 5 Knotroot Rods to build the Juicer.

Gem Cutter

The Gem Cutter is used to refine raw gems to use for crafting items and weapons. It will turn a rough gem into a cut gem. The higher-grade items and weapons will need more rare materials to craft them. This will become unlocked once players find gems like Amber.

Players will need 20 marble slabs, 5 rough amber, 5 sand claws, and 3 sand shells to build the Gem Cutter.

Loom

The Loom is used to create different fabrics in LEGO Fortnite. Players will use the Silk and Wool Threads to create their specific fabric. These fabrics will be used to craft various objects in the game.

Players will need 9 Flaxwood, 8 Flaxwood Rods, and 6 Sand Claws to build the Loom.

Essence Table

The Essence Table will enchant weapons and tools with various enhancements that will increase a weapon’s attack power, its durability, and increase the player’s health. Three different enchantments available are called Essence of Damage, Essence of Durability, and Essence of Health. Each one will need different rare materials to create, such as Rough Ruby and Blast Core. Each tool and weapon will have multiple slots to assign one of these enchantments.

Players will need 20 Flaxwood and 6 Cut Amber to build the Essence Table.

Metal Smelter

The Metal Smelter is used to refine metal for crafting. Once players start finding ore, like Copper, the Metal Smelter will unlock. Metals are used as building materials to help level up the player’s village and build more crafting stations.

Players will need 15x Brightcore, 35x Obsidian Slabs, and 3x Blast Core to build the Metal Smelter.

Oven

The Oven is the next step for cooking up food to enhance the survivability of the players. The oven creates more potent food for healing and reducing hunger.

Players will need 8 Brightcore, 15 Copper Bars, and 35 Obsidian Slabs to build the Oven.