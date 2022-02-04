Where does Dying Light 2 Stay Human take place?

Dying Light 2 Stay Human informs players that protagonist Aiden needs to make his way to the city of Villedor. It’s a quarantined city with walls like Harran, the setting of the first game. When The Fall came, the mass outbreak of THV, the city was protected by those walls that, at first, prevented people from leaving or entering. However, we’re never told where Villedor is, and the mishmash of accents, architecture, and media from 15 years ago doesn’t help narrow it down. To the best of our knowledge, this guide explains where Dying Light 2 Stay Human takes place and where in the world Villedor is.

What country is Villedor meant to be in?

Image via Techland

The only thing Techland has said about Villedor is that it’s somewhere in Europe. This makes sense, given the architecture and surrounding landscape. There are mountains in the distance, and the area the game starts in is a lush forest filled with trees reminiscent of the European countryside between major cities.

Villedor also stands essentially by itself on the map. We can see this in the opening cinematic that plays each time you load the game. There are no other major cities around it, and it’s well connected with ancient train routes that would have allowed people to travel to and from it. This is common in Europe, and the towns between cities are often so small that they lack the amenities many of us take for granted.

Why are there so many nationalities in Villedor?

Image via Techland

Villedor likely wasn’t filled with people from so many places around the world before The Fall. When it was initially walled off, it was probably only filled with the people who lived there or were caught there when THV was first detected. However, since The Fall, people have traveled worldwide looking for a safe place to call home. One of the Peacekeepers you meet says he has friends and family in London before Aiden informs him that London doesn’t exist anymore. The reason Villedor has so many nationalities in it is almost certainly because people have flocked to the city in search of safety. Whether they managed to get in through connections or bought their way in, one thing is certain: Villedor is a beacon of hope despite being filled with so many infected, and that’s why people from around the world have come there.