Where does Elden Ring take place? Answered

Elden Ring is a massive game where you can explore multiple regions in an open-world environment. These locations are diverse and unique in different ways, making them distinct. As you’re playing through the game, you might wonder where the game is taking place and if you’ve been before in previous From Software Games. Here’s what you need to know about where Elden Ring takes place.

The world Elden Ring is happening in is called the Lands Between. It’s a land owned by Queen Marika the Eternal, which the power of the Elden Ring has blessed, and the Erdtree. The large Erdtree is where you’re attempting to go in Elden Ring, and you can typically view in the back of nearly any of the environments you explore.

The Lands Between does not have a location on the map or an overall world to reference. It is merely known as the Lands Between, but we could learn more about the Elden Ring world in future games as they release. We imagine future Elden Ring games will have to do with other worlds that have also been blessed by the Elden Ring or other regions that also have a connection with the Erdtree. For now, every step you take in Elden Ring takes place in a world known as the Lands Between.