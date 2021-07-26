Where to find Alien Artifacts in Fortnite – Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 8 locations

Week 7 of Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite means a new set of Alien Artifacts has been added to the map. Once again, there are five up for grabs this week. They are one of the collectibles that players can find on the map this season. These can be used to change and customize the Kymera skin from the Battle Pass with different styles.

The Alien Artifacts look like glowing purple canisters with a strange crystal inside them and can be found in various locations on the map. To collect them, all players need to do is walk through them, and each one is actually worth four Alien Artifacts.

As well as finding them on the map, players can open Cosmic Chests that can contain the Alien Artifacts. These can only be opened with a squad, so keep that in mind before you search for them.

Alien Artifact #1 – Southeast of Blue Steel Bridge

This one can be found floating under a large overhanging wrong that juts out of a hill to the southeast of the Blue Steel Bridge.

Alien Artifact #2 – Dockside Dish

This one can be found under the walkway to the helipad at Dockside Dish.

Alien Artifact #3 – The wooden bridge to the south of Yellow Steel Bridge

This is underneath the wooden bridge that crosses the river to the north of Camp Cod and south of the Yellow Steel Bridge.

Alien Artifact #4 – Hydro 16

This one is floating in the air above one of the central dynamos inside the Hydro 16 power plant building.

Alien Artifact #5 – The purple patch between Boney Burbs and Holly Hatchery

This last one can be found in the central cluster of trees in this purple area.