Where to find Bottles of Ghoulish Green at Shanty Town in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass contains a skin called Toona Fish that players can color in by collecting paints. These paints are hidden all over the map, and players will need to track them down and gather up three of each one to unlock them as an option.

In this guide, we will show you where to find the bottles of Ghoulish Green paint at Shanty Town. Remember, there are three to collect if you want to unlock the color for the Toona Fish skin.

Shanty Town can be found on the southwest coast of the island, directly across from the Sludgy Swamp location. It is a ramshackle collection of wooden buildings with a Pipeman statue in the center.

The first Ghoulish Green bottle is actually found at the top of the Pipeman statue, so it’s best to get this while parachuting in. The other two are located under the buildings to the north and south of the location, so stay on the ground and run under both buildings to find them.

Once you have collected all three bottles, the paint style will be unlocked after your current match. You can then change the style in the Edit section of the Locker when the Toona Fish skin is selected.