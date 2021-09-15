Where to find Bottles of Y-Labs Magenta in Misty Meadows in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass has introduced a skin called Toona Fish that players can color in by collecting paints. These paints are hidden all over the map, and players will need to track them down and gather up three of each one to unlock them as an option.

In this guide, we will show you where to get the Y-Labs Magenta at Misty Meadows. Remember, there are three to collect if you want to unlock the color for the Toona Fish skin.

All of the Y-Labs Magenta bottles in Misty Meadows can be found on various buildings. Don’t bother head inside, as they are all sitting on a roof. Just grab some materials and then make your way to the three buildings shown on the image above, climb up, and grab them.

Once you have collected all three bottles, the paint style will be unlocked after your current match. You can then change the style in the Edit section of the Locker when the Toona Fish skin is selected.

