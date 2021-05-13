Where to get Intel on Wildlife from Bushranger, Tarana, Rex, Cluck, or Grill Sergeant in Fortnite

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 9 is to get intel on wildlife from Bushranger, Tarana, Rex, Cluck, or Grill Sergeant. You only need to visit one of these characters to get the intel from them, but we will cover the locations of all of them so that you can visit the one who is most convenient for you.

When players visit any of the characters they can interact with them and select an option called Intel. This will then give them information on nearby wildlife locations.

Bushranger

Bushranger can be found to the west of Pleasant Park, in a large group of trees.

Tarana

Tarana can be found at Boney Burbs to the west of the Spire.

Rex

Rex can be found at the dump to the east of the Spire.

Cluck

Cluck can be found in his little hut, directly south of the Spire and directly east of Weeping Woods.

Grill Sergeant

Grill Sergeant can be found at the Durr Burger Truck to the north of Pleasant Park and directly east of Stealthy Stronghold.

