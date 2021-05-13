Where to get Intel on Wildlife from Bushranger, Tarana, Rex, Cluck, or Grill Sergeant in Fortnite
Track em down.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 9 is to get intel on wildlife from Bushranger, Tarana, Rex, Cluck, or Grill Sergeant. You only need to visit one of these characters to get the intel from them, but we will cover the locations of all of them so that you can visit the one who is most convenient for you.
When players visit any of the characters they can interact with them and select an option called Intel. This will then give them information on nearby wildlife locations.
Bushranger
Bushranger can be found to the west of Pleasant Park, in a large group of trees.
Tarana
Tarana can be found at Boney Burbs to the west of the Spire.
Rex
Rex can be found at the dump to the east of the Spire.
Cluck
Cluck can be found in his little hut, directly south of the Spire and directly east of Weeping Woods.
Grill Sergeant
Grill Sergeant can be found at the Durr Burger Truck to the north of Pleasant Park and directly east of Stealthy Stronghold.
You can find the rest of the week 8 challenges below:
- Get Intel on Wildlife from Bushranger, Tarana, Rex, Cluck, or Grill Sergeant (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Hunt a Boar (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Spend 7 seconds within 7 meters of a fleeing chicken (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Gain Health in the Storm (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Shockwave grenade yourself while in the storm (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Survive storm phases (0/10) – 24000 XP
- Build in the Storm (0/10) – 24000 XP
- Legendary quest – Catch a Fish (50, 100, 150, 200, 250) – 35000XP to 24500 XP