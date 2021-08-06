Where is the boat key in Hitman 3 Dartmoor Garden Show?

Dartmoor Garden Show is a mostly revamped version of the Dartmoor location in Hitman 3, with the exception of most of the internal areas of the mansion. While randomization will be at the top of your list of concerns, there’s also the fact that everything has been moved, so you no longer know where it is. In this guide, we’ll explain where one of the most important items in the location, the boat key, is.

Where is the boat key?

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the standard version of Dartmoor, the boat key is securely locked away in the greenhouse. However, in Dartmoor Garden Show, it’s now on the gardener’s table just outside of the greenhouse. Below is a map reference for the boat key’s location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can see it sitting next to the potted plant. You’re able to pick this up without anyone becoming suspicious of Agent 47, despite the icon for the key having an exclamation mark next to it. We never encountered any issues with it. However, you should always check for nearby enforcers just to be on the safe side.

You need the boat key to access the boat exit in this mission. You’ll have to grab it in Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3. You can’t permanently unlock the exit because, in theory, Agent 47 is revisiting the location for the first time in each part of the mission.