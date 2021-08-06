hitman-3-dartmoor-garden-show-level-3-silent-assassin-guide

Dartmoor Garden Show is a permanent event in Hitman 3 that puts Agent 47 in a revamped version of the Dartmoor location with randomized targets to kill. In Level 1 and Level 2, you’ll have to kill targets from the same pool of four contestants. However, in Level 3, you need to take down two out of three potential judges. This guide covers Silent Assassin kill methods for every judge in Level 3.

What is Randomized in Level 3?

Level 3 is slightly different from Level 1 and Level 2 in that you have two targets to kill and two that you mustn’t. These change each time you start the mission unless you’re playing in Deterministic Mode. While the judges’ paths through the location may vary with each playthrough, you’ll still be able to use each of the methods we outline in this guide.

There’s no need to use any specific equipment for these kill methods. You can do it all with Agent 47’s base equipment and nothing else since we’ll find all we need in the level. The only thing you definitely need is a gun. We recommend the ICA 19 Goldballer because it looks fantastic.

Lucy Phillips

Lucy Phillips can be a tricky target to kill if you don’t get your timing right. She can be found walking around the center of the event in Dartmoor, but the area you’ll kill her in is the greenhouse. So make your way there and wait for her to show up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Phillips will walk in and look around at everything in the greenhouse. You need to position Agent 47 at the opposite end of the table in the middle of the structure to the frogs. Wait until Phillips walks around to look at the birdcage. When she does, crouch and shoot the cage above her head to bring it down and crush her. Before you fire, make sure that the woman examining the frogs isn’t going to spot you.

When Phillips is dead, leave through the door behind you. The door to the right will have guards coming through who will immediately suspect you. Once you’re out, you can tackle your next target, but be sure to keep an eye out for enforcers whilst Phillips’ kill is still fresh.

Sebastian Sato

Sato’s kill is the most iconic in the mission. The first thing you’ll need to do is make your way to the white van near your starting location. Inside is a wrench and the Branson MD-2 Microphone, a device used to kill targets in other locations. You only need the microphone, but it won’t hurt to have the wrench as well in case things go south.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From here, you need to get a housekeeper disguise. The easiest way to do this is to head to the portable toilets at the back of the hedge maze. You’ll see a housekeeper walk up and have a smoke whilst looking out at the beautiful poppy fields beyond. Then, throw an object into the bushes ahead of him to convince him to walk over to them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once he’s over in the bushes, subdue him and take his disguise. Now you can walk back to the center of the event and get up on stage without anyone noticing you. Once you’re up there, you need to turn the voltage on the microphone all the way up. This can be done by interacting with the box on the stage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now swap out the microphone for the one you’re holding. This will cause Agent 47 a little damage as he does it, but it’s nothing compared to what the target will feel. You don’t need to do anything else now except wait. You could set all of this up and then go and kill another target while you wait for Sato to touch the microphone and fry.

Cornelia Stuyvesant

There are many ways to take Cornelia Stuyvesant out, but the easiest is by electrocuting her. To do this, you’ll need a gardener’s disguise. First, make your way to the left of the starting location until you see a gardener fishing in the river. Then, you can subdue him, drag his body into the bushes, and take his disguise without anyone noticing.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below is a map reference for this gardener.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re in this disguise, you need to get a screwdriver. Run to the back of the event, near the portable toilets, and you can find one in a bucket on the bench nearby.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With screwdriver in hand, it’s time to head into Evelyn Crane’s garden. From the screwdriver’s location, this is the garden behind you and to your left. It has a large iron structure for growing roses over inside of it. You’ll need to wait for a while, but eventually, Cornelia will walk in to examine the garden. When she does, turn on the faucet to cause a pool of water to appear slowly. It will distract her and draw her over to it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All that’s left to do is use the screwdriver to sabotage the light to the left of this pool of water. Be sure that Agent 47 is on the left-hand side of the light. Otherwise, he’ll be shocked and die. This will kill the target and leave you free to walk away and exit without anyone knowing you did anything.

Exits

There are a few exits to choose from in this mission. They’re all viable, but if you’re hoping to optimize your playthrough, then we suggest looking for the closest ones. The nearest exit to where we recommend you kill Cornelia is the bridge up by the mansion. The easiest exit to use after killing Lucy Phillips is the boat, and there’s no definitive exit that’s best after killing Sato. We suggest that, should Sato be one of your targets, you set up his kill and then move on to kill a second target before he touches the microphone. This way, you can go to an exit in preparation for his death, allowing you to exit the mission as quickly as possible.