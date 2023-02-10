Where is the Crossed Wands Dueling Club Location in Hogwarts Legacy? Explained

The Crossed Wands Dueling Club is an exclusive place for you to unlock in Hogwarts Legacy. It’s considered a private school club that the students created without the professors’ knowledge, but it becomes apparent that it’s a well-known secret. Regardless, the professors want the students to practice their spellwork in a safe place, and they allow it. Finding this location can be al little difficult. Here’s what you need to know about where the Crossed Wands Dueling Club location is in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to find the Crossed Wands Dueling Club location in Hogwarts Legacy

You can find the Dueling Club shortly after you first Defense Against the Dark Arts class, which is one of the early courses you can attend in Hogwarts Legacy. Following your duel with Sebastian, speak with him, and he’ll tell you about the Dueling Club, and where you can find it. Regardless if you accept the invitation, your character will need to eventually find this place to complete a handful of assignments given to you by your professors.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Crossed Wands Dueling Club will appear in the Clock Tower Courtyard, in The South Wing. You can find this location at the entrance for the Hogwarts castle. The closest Floo Flame fast travel point is the Clock Tower Courtyard one, close to the Gryffindor Common Room and the Faculty Tower. The quickest way to reach this point is to start the Defense Against the Dark Arts Classroom. From this Floo Flame, go to the northeast of this location, take a left, and then up the stairs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Reach the top, and then go through the first set of doors, where you’ll go across a bridge, and then take a right, followed by a left down a hallway, before taking a right and up the stairs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re up the stairs, take the first set of doors, and go through the outdoor bridge, adn the Clock Tower Courtyard will be on the other side.