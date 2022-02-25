Where is the Divine Tower of Limgrave in Elden Ring?

Players will need to find the Divine Tower of Limgrave after they defeat Godrick the Grafted and obtain their first Great Rune in Elden Ring. The Great Rune will not be active and will need to be brought to the Divine Tower of Limgrave to get it working.

This is actually quite the journey, so the first thing players will need to do is make their way through Stormveil Castle to the Tower Rampart Site of Grace.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you have already been here, you can simply teleport to the area again. After that, head outside through the door onto the ramparts and make your way down the wall, keeping an eye out for the large falcons that will attack you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will come to some stairs leading down and to the right, so take them and then walk across the roof of the church, inside, and around to the right, making sure not to fall down the hole. You will come to a ladder running down, and a knight and another enemy will be patrolling below you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Take them out, then head to the right and inside the small door you will find at the end of the path.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you go through the door it is a pretty straightforward route and you can only go one way until you reach a dining hall with a knight on patrol. Take him out, then continue into the kitchen and down the stairs to face a reasonably tough enemy. The good news here is once they are defeated, they will never return.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the fight is over, go down into the kitchen and straight across to the door on the far side, directly opposite the stairs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go through the long room on the other side, then prepare to run. Outside is an army of enemies, but you will be running past all of them. Run through the door and take a hard right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Run past a tree and keep going right in a tight arc until you see some stairs blocked by an enemy at a flamethrower. Take out the enemies then continue down the stairs until you reach a group of three enemies. This route is dangerous, as archers above will fire exploding bolts at you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the three enemies, one of whom has a large axe, duck past them to the left and keep running to the doorway you will be able to see through the trees. There is a strange animal enemy here, but you can ignore them. Run past the statues, up the stairs, and grab the Site of Grave.

Now, keep going up the stairs and prepare to run. There are giant enemies here that you can just run past and make your way to the end of the bridge. You will find a teleporter stone that you can interact with that will send you across to the Divine Tower of Limgrave.