Where is the GrubHub Promo in Final Fantasy XIV?

The Final Fantasy XIV will have a variety of promotions with various companies every so often. The promotions don’t last forever, but if you can jump on them at the right time, you can receive some exclusive rewards while they’re available. There will be a GrubHub promotion for Final Fantasy XIV during the Game Awards that only players in North America can access. Here’s what you need to know about the GrubHub Promo in Final Fantasy XIV.

The promotion will be starting at 7:30 on December 9 during the Game Awards. If you’re in the United States, you want to use this link to create a 15 dollar order on GrubHub. Before confirming the order, you use the promotion code ENDWALKER before approving it. When you do, you should receive the Eat Pizza emote. The promotion will continue until Wednesday, December 15, at 11:59 ET. You have a full week to try and obtain this reward before it goes away.

You can find the full details for the promotion over here. The code you receive will be sent to the email you use on your GrubHub account. When you receive your code, head over to the Final Fantasy XIV: Mog Station, log in with your Square Enix account, and redeem the code. You want to make sure you use it on the account you plan to use it on while playing Final Fantasy XIV.