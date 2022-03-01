Where to buy boss armor sets in Elden Ring

Bosses have always given some pretty great gear in Souls games. There is also always a merchant nearby who sells the armor the boss was wearing (as long as they were wearing some). In Elden Ring, boss souls have been replaced with items called Remembrances. These items signify that you have beaten an important boss and can also be used to obtain special gear. Here is how you buy boss armor in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you have progressed far enough in the game, you may have defeated Godrick. He is the first boss of the story that gives you a Remembrance. Unfortunately, it’s not until you have defeated Rennala in Liurnia that you can start buying armor from the merchant. After that, more armor pieces will become available as you defeat the other bosses.

To buy the armor, head to Roundtable Hall after defeating Godrick. You will notice that a door that was previously locked is not open. Go through it to find the Two Fingers and Finger Reader Enia. Speak to Enia and she will allow you to draw power from Remembrances. You can also purchase armor from her by selecting the purchase option.