What to do after beating Rennala the Full Moon Queen in Elden Ring

After you’ve defeated Rennala the Full Moon Queen in Elden Ring, you’ll have a bit of difficulty of finding out what to do next. There is handful of things you can to make your time easier, though. There’s no wrong answer, so long as you progress forward in the game and continue exploring. In this guide, we cover what you can do after beating Rennala the Full Moon Queen in Elden Ring.

If this was your second major boss battle, you have two choices. You can continue heading north on the map and explore past the Grand Lift of Dectus. To access this lift, you’ll need to find two parts of a Medallion. One of those parts is in Fort Faroth, and the other is in Fort Haight. Once you have both of those medallions, you can use the lift and explore the areas beyond Liurnia, into the Atlus Plateau.

Alternatively, you can continue heading to the southeast, and storm Redmane Castle, which you can find in the southeast part of Caelid. Here, you’ll be able to find one of the other larger bosses in the game, or you can freely explore the Caelid area if you haven’t visited this region too much around.

Both of these locations and routes are your best course forward in Elden Ring.