Where to buy Gysahl Greens in Final Fantasy XIV Online

Gysahl Greens are a minor item that you can obtain in Final Fantasy XIV Online. It’s primarily used as a food for Chocobo, and you can purchase quite a bit of this food for the animal. Alternatively, you can also use it as crafting material to create a specific feed, increasing their speed, acceleration, endurance, stamina, or balance. This guide will detail all of the locations you can purchase Gysahl Greens in Final Fantasy XIV Online.

There are multiple locations where you can find them. Each of the vendors we will list will have the items on sale for roughly 36 Gil, so it will not be an expensive item.

Andia, The Crystarium (X:9.4 Y:12.3)

Apartment Merchant, Kobai Goten Apartment Lobby (X:6.1 Y:6.0)

Apartment Merchant, Lily Hills Apartment Lobby (X:6.1 Y:6.0)

Apartment Merchant, Sultana’s Breath Apartment Lobby (X:6.1 Y:6.0)

Apartment Merchant, Topmast Apartment Lobby (X:6.1 Y:6.0)

Arms Supplier, Lakeland (X:5.7 Y:16.9)

Arms Supplier & Mender, Lakeland (X:18.6 Y:18.8)

Bango Zango, Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X:9.9 Y:11.4)

Blessed Merchant, The Fringes (X:27.0 Y:19.8)

Bureau Provisioner, The Tempest (X:21.7 Y:26.4)

Dadden, Eulmore (X:11.8 Y:11.4)

Denys, Foundation (X:8.0 Y:10.0)

Dotharli Merchant & Mender, The Azim Steppe (X:11.8 Y:33.5)

Enclave Merchant, The Ruby Sea (X:21.0 Y:20.4)

Hingan Merchant & Mender, The Ruby Sea (X:38.8 Y:37.7)

Independent Merchant, Rhalgr’s Reach (X:12.7 Y:11.0)

Independent Merchant, The Lochs (X:10.5 Y:21.3)

Independent Merchant, The Peaks (X:16.5 Y:36.5)

Independent Merchant, The Peaks (X:24.6 Y:5.7)

Independent Merchant, The Ruby Sea (X:23.3 Y:9.2)

Independent Merchant, Yanxia (X:24.8 Y:13.0)

Jasfort, The Crystarium (X:9.7 Y:9.4)

Junkmonger, Idyllshire (X:6.0 Y:7.2)

Local Merchant, Kholusia (X:15.2 Y:28.8)

Local Merchant, Kholusia (X:34.5 Y:27.4)

Local Merchant, The Lochs (X:34.1 Y:34.3)

Local Merchant, The Rak’tika Greatwood (X:27.7 Y:18.0)

Maisenta, New Gridania (X:11.5 Y:11.2)

Merchant & Mender. Amh Araeng (X:10.8 Y:16.7)

Merchant & Mender, Central Shroud (X:21.8 Y:21.1)

Merchant & Mender, Lakeland (X:18.9 Y:35.6)

Merchant & Mender, Lakeland (X:35.7 Y:20.5)

Merchant & Mender, The Fringes (X:8.7 Y:10.9)

Merchant & Mender, The Peaks (X:19.6 Y:11.0)

Merchant & Mender, The Peaks (X:27.0 Y:36.7)

Merchant & Mender, The Peaks (X:27.7 Y:29.0)

Merchant & Mender, The Ruby Sea (X:31.4 Y:36.6)

Merchant & Mender, Yanxia (X:15.7 Y:31.2)

Mizutt, Lakeland (X:9.4 Y:13.1)

Mol Merchant & Mender, The Azim Steppe (X:31.2 Y:11.3)

Mord Junkmonger, Amh Araeng (X:12.7 Y:9.8)

Oroniri Merchant, The Azim Steppe (X:23.4 Y:21.9)

Pixie Hoarder, Il Mheg (X:14.8 Y:32.2)

Roarich, Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X:10.5 Y:9.5)

Shan San, Amh Araeng (X:27.1 Y:15.7)

Spanner, The Firmament (X:9.8 Y:14.6)

Tack & Feed Trader, Chocobo Square (X:5.9 Y:4.7)

Tholl Junkmonger, Kholusia (X:11.9 Y:8.8)

Tokohana, Kugane (X:12.9 Y:12.2)

Traveling Merchant, The Azim Steppe (X:32.5 Y:28.9)

Traveling Merchant, The Dravanian Forelands (X:32.0 Y:23.4)

Tribe Merchant, The Fringes (X:30.6 Y:25.9)

Vath Stickpeddler, The Dravanian Forelands (X:23.6 Y:19.0)

Village Merchant, Yanxia (X:30.2 Y:18.1)

Village Merchant & Mender, The Ruby Sea (X:5.9 Y:11.4)

Ys Gyuf, Il Mheg (X:19.7 Y:4.1)

Yuqurl Manl, The Rak’tika Greatwood (X:37.3 Y:17.1)

For those who are searching for this crafting material, it’s not too difficult to find. But you want to make sure you’re in the correct location to add it to your inventory, especially if you’re looking to improve your Chocobo.