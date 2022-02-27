Somber Smithing Stones in Elden Ring can enhance more advanced weapons in the game, notably the rare and legendary weapons. These include the weapons like the Grafted Blade Greatsword or the Axe of Godrick, weapons that are more powerful than the traditional ones you’ll find out in the world. Without Somber Smithing Stones, you won’t be able to upgrade them. You can find these items out in the world or choose to buy them. Here’s what you need to know about where to buy Somber Smithing Stones in Elden Ring.

There’s a blacksmith by the name of Smithing Master Iji that you can meet in your travels who can help you. You can find Smithing Master Iji by traveling to the Liurnia region and going north. You can find Smithing Master Iji by the Road to the Manor site of grace.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We reached this location after defeating Godrick the Grafted, which means you can reach this at any point after you unlock this region. We recommend going straight north and slightly veering to the northwest, passing through the Academy Gate Town and Sorcerer’s Isle sites of grace.

When you reach the Smithing Master Iji, speak with them, and he’ll offer to you sell various Somber Smithing Stones, so long as you have the runes to buy them.