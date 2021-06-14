Where to catch every fish in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Once again, the fish have been all shuffled up in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, and in this guide, we will show you where to catch them all. Some can be caught anywhere on the map, while others require very specific areas.

Some can be caught with a normal fishing rod, wile others will need a pro fishing rod to catch. No matter what the circumstances, this guide will set you on the right path to catch all the fish in Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 7.

Anywhere

#1 Orange Flopper

#2 Blue Flopper

#3 Green Flopper

#4 Black and Blue Shield Fish

#7 Pink Shield Fish (needs a Pro Fishing Rod)

#8 Light Blue Shield Fish

#9 Blue Slurpfish

#14 Light Blue Small Fry (caught in open water, not fishing holes)

#15 Tan Small Fry (caught in open water, not fishing holes)

#16 Purple Top Small Fry (caught in open water, not fishing holes)

#17 Black Small Fry (caught in open water, not fishing holes, found at night)

#19 Molten Spicy Fish

#24 Slurp Jellyfish

#27 Dark Vanguard Jellyfish (only caught at night)

#29 Drift Hop Flopper

Coastal Areas

#5 Black Striped Shield Fish

#12 Black Slurpfish (found at night)

#18 Blue Small Fry (caught in open water, not fishing holes)

#23 Sky Blue Spicy Fish

#26 Purple Jellyfish

#31 Chum Hop Flopper

Forest Areas

#6 Green Shield Fish

#20 Drift Spicy Fish

#33 Coho Hop Flopper

Swamp Areas

#10 Yellow Slurpfish

#13 White Slurpfish (found at night)

#22 Southern Spicy Fish

#28 Cuddle Jellyfish

#32 Chinhook Hop Flopper

Mountainous Areas