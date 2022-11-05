Where to catch Pufferfish in Genshin Impact – Pufferfish fishing spots

Pufferfish are one of the aquatic animals that players can fish for in Genshin Impact. Noted for their Round and short pelvic fins, a plump body, Pufferfish rock a plain face all the time. Although there are few spots where you can easily reel in Pufferfish, they are generally hard to locate, especially if you are unaware of the hotspots. Hence, we have put together a guide listing all the locations where you can catch Pufferfish in Genshin Impact.

Related: Genshin Impact – As by a God’s Side quest guide

Cider Lake in Mondstadt

Screenshot by Gamepur

The specific spot in Cider Lake is optimal for farming Pufferfish. There is a Waypoint in Springvale that is just a few steps away from the fishing spot. You are also very less likely to face mobs or other creatures since it is an early game area.

Near Dawn Winery in Mondstadt

Screenshot by Gamepur

Not far from Cider Lake is Dawn Winery, where you can find another spot for fishing Pufferfish. Just in front of Dawn Winery is a water body, and the spot where you’ll encounter Pufferfish is marked in the image above.

Liyue Harbor in Liyue

Screenshot by Gamepur

Towards the southeast of Liyue Harbor, there is a fishing spot for Pufferfish. However, this location is more complicated than others to reach since there is no Waypoint nearby. Your best bet is to teleport to the Waypoint in Liyue Harbor and walk a decent amount of distance to reach the spot.

Ritou in Inazuma

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the edge of Ritou (west), there is a dock where you can catch Pufferfish. You just need to head to the spot where you encounter NPC Jones on the dock before he returns to Mondstadt.

Koseki Village in Inazuma

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, there is the Pufferfish spot in Koseki Village. To reach the spot, teleport to Waypoint south of Slumbering Court Domain and keep moving in the southwest direction until you reach the fishing spot.