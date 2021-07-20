Where to collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 7 is to collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row. You will need to grab two in total, and each location has three, so you can wrap this up by visiting just one of the areas.

In some of the houses in each area you will find a small stack of books on the floor, and interacting with it will allow you to pick it up.

Retail Row

In the blue house in the northwest corner of town.

In the small fenced off square to the northwest of the store in the center of town.

In the house to the west side of the basketball count.

Holly Hatchery

In the gray house in the southeast corner of the town.

In the house to the north of that, with the container of catfood outside.

In the house between the small park and the large tree in the northwest corner of town.

You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:

Week 7 Legendary Quests

Construct a wooden hatchery (0/1) – 45000 XP

Mark an Alien Egg (0/1) – 30000 XP

Collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs (0/2) – 30000 XP

Stoke campfires near different hatcheries (0/2) – 30000 XP

Collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row (0/2) – 30000 XP

Week 7 Epic Quests