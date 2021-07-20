Where to collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Learning the basics.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 7 is to collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row. You will need to grab two in total, and each location has three, so you can wrap this up by visiting just one of the areas.
In some of the houses in each area you will find a small stack of books on the floor, and interacting with it will allow you to pick it up.
Retail Row
- In the blue house in the northwest corner of town.
- In the small fenced off square to the northwest of the store in the center of town.
- In the house to the west side of the basketball count.
Holly Hatchery
- In the gray house in the southeast corner of the town.
- In the house to the north of that, with the container of catfood outside.
- In the house between the small park and the large tree in the northwest corner of town.
You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:
Week 7 Legendary Quests
- Construct a wooden hatchery (0/1) – 45000 XP
- Mark an Alien Egg (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs (0/2) – 30000 XP
- Stoke campfires near different hatcheries (0/2) – 30000 XP
- Collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row (0/2) – 30000 XP
Week 7 Epic Quests
- Use the Recon Scanner to spot an enemy player (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Visit Misty Meadows, Catty Corner, and Camp Cod in a single match (0/3) – 30000 XP
- Search ammo boxes (0/5) – 30000 XP
- Defeat Riot (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Reach top speed in a Whiplash (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Drive a Whiplash through the storm (01) – 30000 XP
- Complete Whiplash time trials (0/1) – 30000 XP