Where to collect Scrolls at IO bases in Fortnite

Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite continues to introduce new punchcards and challenges. Dark Jonsey, who can be found wandering around the purple pool in Steamy Stacks, has a new set of challenges for curious players.

The first challenge is to collect scrolls at different IO bases on the map. This does not mean the big satellite bases from the previous season, but rather the smaller bases that IO has built this around.

You can find the exact locations of these new bases on the map above, and each on will have a scroll on the ground inside. The buildings themselves are quite small, and the scrolls tend to appear on the ground floor near an entrance.

There is a chance that not all the bases have the scrolls, but we found ours at the base to the south of Steamy Stacks, along the coast, and to the southeast of the new Cube Town POI in the center of the map.

You can find the rest of the Dark Jonsey The Oracle Speaks challenges below, and remember when you finish a challenge you can now move directly on to the next one.