Where to dance in Durr Burger Kitchen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 8 is to dance in the Durr Burger Kitchen. It’s not a complicated challenge, you simply need to make your way to to the Durr Burger Resturaunt.

The Durr Burger can be found just to the west of Weeping Woods. All you need to is go in the front door, walk to the back and you will find the kitchen. After that, do any dance emote you like to wrap up the challenge.

The Durr Burger Restaurant is actually a pretty okay place to start a round. You could loot up pretty well here, and after that make your way to north to Holly for some more loot, or into Weeping Woods.

You can find the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 8 challenge below: