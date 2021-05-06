Where to dance in Durr Burger Kitchen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6
Bust a move.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 8 is to dance in the Durr Burger Kitchen. It’s not a complicated challenge, you simply need to make your way to to the Durr Burger Resturaunt.
The Durr Burger can be found just to the west of Weeping Woods. All you need to is go in the front door, walk to the back and you will find the kitchen. After that, do any dance emote you like to wrap up the challenge.
The Durr Burger Restaurant is actually a pretty okay place to start a round. You could loot up pretty well here, and after that make your way to north to Holly for some more loot, or into Weeping Woods.
You can find the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 8 challenge below:
- Collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Use launcher from Guardian Towers (0/3) – 24000 XP
- Open chests at the Spire or Guardians Tower (0/2) – 24000 XP
- Damage opponents within 10 seconds of landing (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Dance in Durr Burger Kitchen (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Use Firefly Jar at the Pizza Pit (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Drive from Durr Burger to Pizza Pit without exciting a vehicle (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Legendary quest – destroy structures with fire (100, 200, 300, 400, 500) – 35000XP to 24500 XP