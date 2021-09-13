Where to destroy a tractor for Madcap in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

New Punchcards are available in Fortnite that require players to complete multistage quests for NPCs that can be found around the map. One of them is Madcap, and he needs your help standing up for the mushrooms. Each of the quests is worth a small amount of XP. The first quest is worth 12,000 XP, and each step goes up in 2000 XP after that, finishing on 20,000 XP.

The very first quest you will need to finish for Madcap, after finding him in the southeast of Corny Crops. Interact with him and you will get his first Punch Card mission. He will ask you to destroy a tractor to help protect the Mushrooms. You can see the exact location of the tractor marked on the map below.

The closest tractor can be found very near where you find Madcap. Just leave the building and then head to the north, toward the red bar. Right at the front of the barn, you will find a red tractor. Smash it a few times with your harvest tool to destroy it, and the quest will be complete. After that, you can move on to the next step of the quest, which will be to forage for some mushrooms.

Madcap Punchcard Quests