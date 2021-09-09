Where to destroy alien eggs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Omelette time.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7’s final week is to destroy some alien eggs. With the season coming to a close, and a battle against the aliens on the horizon, it is time to get vicious it seems.
To destroy alien eggs, players can simply visit the Holly Hatchery location. Here, where the aliens have taken over and turn the town into a home, it is easy to find eggs. In the back yard of the house on the south side of town, players will find multiple eggs growing in the planters that used to house vegetables. They can also find some growing around the central nursery in the town.
All you need to do is destroy three of them by shooting them before they hatch, and you can earn an easy 30,000 XP for your Battle Pass.
You can find the rest of this week’s challenges below:
Week 14 Legendary Quests
- Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15,000 XP
- Warn characters of impending doom (0/3) – 45000 XP
- Place warning signs (0/4) – 30000 XP
- Shut down the radar dishes (0/2) – 30000 XP
- Spoil the Mole’s sabotage attempt (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Confront the mole (0/1) – 30000 XP
Week 14 Epic Quests
- Activate a rift after purchasing it from a character (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Collect foraged items at Corny Complex (0/4) – 30000 XP
- Destroy alien eggs (0/3) – 30000 XP
- Eliminate an attached alien parasite (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Ignite structures in Holly Hatchery and Corny Complex (0/25) – 30000 XP
- Damage opponents while in a vehicle (0/150) – 30000 XP
- Pop tires on IO vehicles (0/1) – 30000 XP