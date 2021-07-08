Where to destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex in Fortnite

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 5 is to destroy computer equipment at the satellite stations or Corny Complex. It would appear that the time has gone to start interfering with IO’s efforts.

There are seven satellite stations spread all over the map, and Corny Complex can be found to the northeast of the purple area in the center of the map called The Aftermath. Making your way to any of these locations and going inside one of the buildings should reveal some computer equipment.

To destroy it, simply hit it with your harvesting tool until it smashes completely. You will need to destroy three different pieces of equipment to finish up the challenge. The only thing you really need to watch out for here are IO Guards which can randomly spawn at different satellite stations.

You can find the rest of this week’s challenges below:

Epic Quests

Destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex – (0/3) 30,000XP

Damage IO Guards – (0/250) 30,000 XP

Eliminate Trespassers – (0/2) 30,000 XP

Deal damage with IO or Alien weapons – (0/500) 30,000 XP

Loot supply drops – (0/2) 30,000 XP

Damage a saucer with a pilot inside – (0/800) 30,000 XP

Open an IO Chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests