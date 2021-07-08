Where to destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex in Fortnite
IT problems.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 5 is to destroy computer equipment at the satellite stations or Corny Complex. It would appear that the time has gone to start interfering with IO’s efforts.
There are seven satellite stations spread all over the map, and Corny Complex can be found to the northeast of the purple area in the center of the map called The Aftermath. Making your way to any of these locations and going inside one of the buildings should reveal some computer equipment.
To destroy it, simply hit it with your harvesting tool until it smashes completely. You will need to destroy three different pieces of equipment to finish up the challenge. The only thing you really need to watch out for here are IO Guards which can randomly spawn at different satellite stations.
You can find the rest of this week’s challenges below:
Epic Quests
- Destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex – (0/3) 30,000XP
- Damage IO Guards – (0/250) 30,000 XP
- Eliminate Trespassers – (0/2) 30,000 XP
- Deal damage with IO or Alien weapons – (0/500) 30,000 XP
- Loot supply drops – (0/2) 30,000 XP
- Damage a saucer with a pilot inside – (0/800) 30,000 XP
- Open an IO Chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex – (0/1) 30,000 XP
Legendary Quests
- Get Sloane’s orders from a Payphone (0/1) – 15,000 XP
- Interact with a CB Radio (0/1) – 45,000 XP
- Place welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery (0/2) – 30,000 XP
- Deploy Alien Nanites (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Dance near Zyg and Choppy (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Get infected by an Alien Parasite and talk to Sunny (0/1) – 30,000 XP