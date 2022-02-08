Where to destroy IO Equipment and collect electronic parts in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The latest seasonal challenge in Fortnite requires players to visit a Mole Team and destroy IO equipment to collect electronic parts. Yes, the Scientist wants more toys to play with as he tries to combat IO’s effort to stall the Seven’s plans.

To do this, you will need to visit the sites of IO Drillers and Mole Teams that can be found around the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The IO Drillers can be found marked on the map above:

In the valley to the easy of Logjam Lumberyard

Directly north of the Daily Bugle, near the coast

At the bend in the river above the lake to the southeast of Greasy Grove

Once you get close to the site, the Scientist will send you a new message asking you to destroy equipment and collect electronic parts. To do this, simply take out the IO Guards then start smashing up the lights at the site. As they break, electronic parts will drop from them, and you can pick these up as you would any other item.

When you have three of them in total, you are good to do and the challenge will automatically complete. After that you can finish up the match as normally by working on the latest challenges or trying to get another Victory Royale.