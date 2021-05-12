Where to destroy Sandcastles in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Fortnite players were recently confused by the presence of some sand castles on a beach in the game. They could interact with them to destroy them, but absolutely nothing would happen after that fact. It would seem that the sandcastles arrived in the game just a little bit too early.

The sandcastles are not meant to appear until the Week 10 challenges go live, when one of those challenges will be to destroy 10 different sandcastles. The ones that appears just across from the new island to the south of Flush Factor simply showed up too soon.

So far, one group of sandscatles can be found on the southwest part of the island, but there are certain to be more that will arrive when the challenge actually goes live. Be sure to check back on May 20 to find out exactly how to finish the challenge.

You can see the rest of the upcoming Week 10 challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week below: