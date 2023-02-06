In Grand Theft Auto 5, there are always opportunities for you to get your favorite vehicle. Whether you have it saved in your garage or know where to look for it on the map, you can get the wheels you desire. In the case of emergency vehicles, fire trucks seem to be a little rarer than police cars and ambulances. Luckily, if you know what to do, you can get one with little to no effort. Here is where to find a fire truck in GTA 5.

How to get a fire truck in GTA 5

Technically, you can get a fire truck in just about any spot in Grand Theft Auto 5. If you pull up your phone, go to Contacts, and scroll down until you find Emergency Services. Additionally, you can pull up the dial pad and punch in 9-1-1. When you call this contact, an operator will ask you to choose the department you need. Select Fire Dept., and a fire truck will be dispatched to your location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the fire truck arrives, you will need to be quick. They will momentarily stop, but if they don’t see a fire, they will drive off. You can make the firefighters leave the vehicle by throwing a Molotov or shooting the driver; otherwise, they will drive away.

If you don’t want to call in a fire truck, there are a total of six fire departments you can find around the Los Santos map. One is located in Fort Zancudo, so we don’t recommend that one since getting out with the fire truck in good condition will be almost impossible. If you are looking for a fire truck, we recommend going to the one in Burrow Heights on the southwest portion of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is no guarantee that there will be a fire truck here at all times, but its bay doors are open and you can see immediately.