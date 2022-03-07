Where to find Alberich’s armor set in Elden Ring

Alberich is one of the many NPC invaders that you will come across on your journey. What makes him special is that you will fight him inside of Roundtable Hold. If you jump the balcony down to the first floor, you are greeted by Alberich as he bombards you will ice spells. Here is where you can find Alberich’s armor set in Elden Ring.

Deep in the Capital City of Leyndell is a replica of Roundtable Hold. It’s not entirely clear as to why or how it exists, but it contains the armor you are looking for. To reach the area, however, you will need to travel a good distance. To start, you will need to enter the city. This is done by heading to the north of the city and entering through the eastern ramparts by defeating the boss of the area.

Once the boss is defeated, you can head inside the city. The first Site of Grace you will find is the East Capital Rampart. From here, you can follow the actual path or jump over the wall onto the rooftops and make it to the main city street below. Follow it until you see a gate on the right that you can go through to find another Site of Grace.

From there, make your way to the stone dragon and climb it to find your third Site of Grace on the wall. From here, head to where the giant roots of the Erdtree are and jump onto the roofs of the shacks just outside the wall. You can then enter the area through the wall. The armor can be found on the first floor of the hold.