Where to find Alien Artifacts in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the collectibles that players can find on the map in Fortnite Chapter 2 Seaosn 7 is Alien Artifacts. These can be used to change and customize the Kymera skin from the Battle Pass with different styles.

The Alien Artifacts look like glowing purple canisters with a strange crystal inside them, and can be found in various locations on the map. To collect them, all players need to do is walk through them, and each one is actually worth four Alien Artifacts.

As well as finding them on the map, players can open Cosmic Chests that can contain the Alien Artifacts. These can only be opened with a squad, so keep that in mind before you searching for them.

Catty Corner

You can find an Alien Artifact in the large cat-tree near Catty Corner. It is on the first level of the giant cat climbing device.

The Aftermath

You can find an Alien Artifact right in the center of the map, at the new area known as the Artifact.

You can customize your alien skin by clicking on the “Customize Kymera” option in the Battle Pass screen, where you will have a range of different options available to you.

This guide is under construction.