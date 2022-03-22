Where to find all Sacred Tears in Elden Ring – Sacred Tear Locations

The Sacred Tears in Elden Ring provides you with more powerful flask drinks as you progress through the game, giving you more health and magic power. You’ll need to find all of the Sacred Tears to receive the best drinks, and you can find them at specific locations throughout the Lands Between. This guide will cover all Sacred Tear locations in Elden Ring.

All Sacred Tear locations

There are 11 Sacred Tears you can find throughout the game.

Third Church of Marika

You can find this one in the eastern part of Limgrave, to the north of Mistwood Ruins.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Callu Baptismal Church

The Callu Baptismal Church is on the Weeping Peninsula, south of the Ailing Village.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Church of Pilgrimage

You can find the Church of Pilgrimage in the northern area of the Weeping Peninsula.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fourth Church of Marika

You can find the Fourth Church of Marika on the west side of the Weeping Peninsula.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Church of Irith

You can find the Church of Irith shortly after bypassing Stormveil Castle by sneaking around the area or defeating Godrick the Grafted.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bellum Church

You can find Bellum Church to the north of the East Raya Lucaria Gate, well beyond the Academy of Raya Lucaria.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Church of Inhibition

To the east of Bellum Church, you can find the Church of Inhibition in the Atlus Plateau on the large cliff overlooking the valley. You want to go up the hill on the north side to reach it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Second Church of Marika

The Second Church of Marika will be at the center of the Atlus Plateau, to the north of the Atlus Highway Junction site of grace.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Stormcaller Church

The Stormcaller Church will be on the east side of the Atlus Plateau, close to the Second Church of Marika, on a hill overlooking the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Church of the Plague

You can find the Church of Plague in Caelid. To reach it, you’ll have to get past the barrier in Sellia, Town of Sorcery.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Church of Repose

You can find the Church of Repose on your way to fight against the Fire Giant in the Mountaintops of the Giants.

Screenshot by Gamepur

First Church of Marika

Leading up to the path to the southern part of the Mountaintops of the Giants, you can find the First Church of Marika on the southeast part of the lake.