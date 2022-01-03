Where to find all the Princess Quest game cabinets in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

The Princess Quest machines are necessary to find if you are looking to unlock the good Vanny ending. There are a total of three machines that you need to find scattered throughout the game. Each one will allow you to play a retro-style arcade game. Here is where you can find all three Princess Quest games in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Princess Quest I

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve progressed through the night for a little while, you will be given the task of breaking into Roxy Raceway. Instead of going through the doorway into the raceway, head to the right and you will find the Glamrock Beauty Salon. Head inside and go to the back room. Here you will find the first of the Princess Quest games.

Princess Quest II

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Princess Quest game is able to be found shortly after visiting Roxy Raceway. Once you find the Dance Pass, you will be able to use the elevator to reach the arcade. Once in the arcade, head up the stairs and into the back to find a service entrance. The back room is filled with arcade cabinets. Ignore all the arcade games and head to the very back of the room where there is a large hole in the wall. Princess Quest II is below the hole.

Princess Quest III

Screenshot by Gamepur

The find Princess Quest game can be found pretty early on. After you complete the Fazer Blast minigame, take the elevator up to retrieve your prize. Look for the open vent in the room where you get your golden blaster. Follow the vents until you reach a small room that overlooks the Fazer Blast arena. The third Princess Quest game will be inside but you won’t be able to play it until later on when the door is unlocked.