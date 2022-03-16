Where to find Atlus Bloom in Elden Ring – and what it does

Atlus Bloom in Elden Ring is one of those resources not available at the beginning of the game. As you progress, you’ll be rewarded with new locations to explore. Here’s where to find Atlus Bloom in the game.

Atlus Bloom can be found within the northern section of the Liurnia region nearby the giant erdtree you can see in the distance. You can get to this higher platform by traversing through the Ruin-Strewn Precipice near the Ravine-Veiled Village that’s northeast of Bellum Church or by taking the Grand Lift of Dectus.

Once you’re in this elevated area, you can spot Atlus Bloom in bushes all over the location. It’s a yellow plant that has a golden shine to it, especially within darker areas of the environment. Simply head over to the bush and pick it up by pressing the triangle button (or Y on Xbox). You’ll be able to gather a lot in a short period of time as they’re quite common in this area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the Atlus Bloom in hand, you can create several items, including the Acid Spraymist. This uses FP to release acid mist from your mouth. For this recipe, you’ll need one Atlus Bloom, one Miranda Powder, and four Formic Rocks.

You can also use it for the Spark Aromatic and the Uplifting Aromatic, which you can get from finding Perfumer’s Cookbook [1] northwest of the Abandoned Coffin and directly above the Unsightly Catacombs at the Perfumer’s Ruins.

The Spark Aromatic fittingly releases sparks in the air within a wide area. It can be made from one Atlus Bloom and one Miranda Powder. The Uplifting Aromatic boosts your attack power and reduces incoming damage when used in a fight. You can make this from one Atlus Bloom, one Budding Cave Moss, one Silver Tear Husk, and one Arteria Leaf.