Where to find Miranda Powder in Elden Ring – and what it does

Like Poisonbloom, Miranda Powder can be gathered by defeating the giant hostile Miranda Flowers that can be found around the Lands Between. Unlike Poisonbloom, however, we weren’t able to find any on the small flowers, only the giant ones. It’s possible the small ones could drop Miranda Powder as well, but at the very least the drop rate is quite low for characters without high item discovery. The easiest of these flowers to reach is the one at Waypoint Ruins (indicated on the below map). This is also conveniently the location of a Site of Grace, provided you’ve defeated the mini boss in the cellar.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The giant flower here isn’t too difficult to take down as long as you’re patient and you watch out for the shimmer that precedes its spellcasting. Fully charged melee attacks are particularly useful here because they’re so easy to land, and three or four should break the flower’s poise, opening it up to a critical hit. While low level characters are probably best off avoiding the flower’s poison clouds, even modestly upgraded characters should be able to heal through it without much trouble.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According its detailed description, Miranda Powder is prized by perfumers for its powerful fragrance. Once you get your hands on some, you can use it to craft some volatile perfumes of your own: Poison Spraymist and Spark Aromatic. Just remember that you’ll need to find the appropriate Cookbooks first.

