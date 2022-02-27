Cracked Pots are all well and good, allowing you to make various bombs for ease of use, but there are other containers that you can make use of in Elden Ring. Perfume Bottles are a rarer type of container, and for good reason — the consumables that you can make with these are very helpful in your quest. Here is where to find Perfume Bottles, and what they do, in Elden Ring.

Perfume Bottles are scattered through the Lands Between, but the first bottles we found were located in the Perfumers’ Ruins, atop the Altus Plateau. You can reach this area by navigating through a very long dungeon, of which the entrance is located in the screenshot above. The boss of this dungeon is the Magma Wyrm, and once you’ve defeated him, you can enter the Altus Plateau. Head northwest from the first Rite of Grace here (which is labled Abandoned Coffin.) You should immediately see some ruins ahead of you.

Enter with care, as there are several entities here that are dangerous. A non-boss version of the Omenkiller resides here, as well as two Perfumers and several miranda flowers. Lure the first Perfumer and dispatch him, taking care to avoid his exploding pollen. Remove the miranda flowers as well. Sneak up behind the Omenkiller from the right for a free backstab, and then lure him into the open where you can deal with the rest of his health pool. After defeating the Omenkiller, you can navigate the ruins with ease — all that remains are miranda flowers, which are easy.

Here in these ruins you will find two Perfume Bottles as well as your first Perfumer’s Cookbook. This allows you to craft Spark Aromatic and Uplifting Aromatic. Spark Aromatic allows you to cast the exploding pollen attack that Perfumers are famous for, while Uplifting Aromatic boosts ally attack power, and cushions the first blow they take for a short period of time.